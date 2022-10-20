Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.