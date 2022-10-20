Value Monitoring Inc. Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Value Monitoring Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 51.5% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,372. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.