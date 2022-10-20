Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 332.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,711,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,508,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average of $257.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

