Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

