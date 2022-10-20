Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

