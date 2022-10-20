Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VO traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,329. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.