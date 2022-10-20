Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $74.19. 12,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

