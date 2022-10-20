Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,064. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.44.

