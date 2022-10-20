Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.2% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $23,292,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $184.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.