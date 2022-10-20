Velas Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Velas has a total market cap of $94.26 million and $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00080354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007530 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,365,656,057 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,656,055 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

