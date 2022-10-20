VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 13.7%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $577.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

