Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.18

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $56,168.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00269553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00739771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00562816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00249455 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,272,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.