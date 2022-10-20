Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 1,791 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.16. 994,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
