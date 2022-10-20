Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 1,791 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.16. 994,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

