VIBE (VIBE) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $555,681.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.22 or 0.27324877 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010672 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

