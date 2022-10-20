VIDT Datalink Market Cap Reaches $16.70 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 43% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $60.37 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

