W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GWW traded down $10.60 on Thursday, reaching $510.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

