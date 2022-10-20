Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$23.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS WJXFF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
About Wajax
