Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$23.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS WJXFF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

