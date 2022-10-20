Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $169.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.28. 1,302,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

