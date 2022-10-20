Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 5.3%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 764 ($9.23). Approximately 555,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 589,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807 ($9.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,697.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 792.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 871.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

