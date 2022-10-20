WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09-5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

WD-40 stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. 167,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,571. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

