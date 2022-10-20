Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/22/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $248.00.

8/22/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $217.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,702. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

