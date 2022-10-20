Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 538,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,075,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

