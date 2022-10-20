West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $233.92 and last traded at $234.41. Approximately 3,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average is $308.42.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

