Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,510,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 314,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

