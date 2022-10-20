Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.10 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.17.

Whirlpool stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 2,520,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,945. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

