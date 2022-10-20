William Blair Begins Coverage on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $103.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.