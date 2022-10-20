Wojak Finance Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $159.28 million and approximately $90,133.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.00 or 0.27491265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.