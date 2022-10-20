WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $452.81 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $452.81 million and approximately $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.01419793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020845 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00045531 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.01593582 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528002 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

