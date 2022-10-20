WOW-token Price Tops $0.0453 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. WOW-token has a market cap of $452.81 million and approximately $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.01425876 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005879 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020756 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.01603285 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528002 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

