WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 749.20 ($9.05) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 766.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 853.46. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,362.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

