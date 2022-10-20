Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0616 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.27 billion and $773,349.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. More information can be found at https://tron.network/."

