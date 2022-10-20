Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

