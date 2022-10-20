Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,162 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 356.5% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 258,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

