Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $366.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.83.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

