Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.