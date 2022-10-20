Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $525.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.