Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 28,360 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

