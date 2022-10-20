XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.12. 304,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,115,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,366,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.