Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

