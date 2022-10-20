Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.