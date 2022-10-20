Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Sempra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

