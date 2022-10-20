Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

