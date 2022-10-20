ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 106.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

