ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 816,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

