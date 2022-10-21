10,400 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA XJUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $32.08.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.