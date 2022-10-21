10,400 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XJUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

