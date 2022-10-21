12,790 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 956.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

