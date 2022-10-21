148,928 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 117,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,177,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. 259,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

