1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.50

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

