28,775 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,050 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

