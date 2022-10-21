29,733 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

YETI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

